ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Downgraded by UBS AG

UBS AG downgraded shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, 99wallstreet.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OGS. BidaskClub upgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

ONE Gas (OGS) opened at 74.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $279.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 7,323.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425,623 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,194,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ONE Gas by 612.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 300,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,289,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 149,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

