Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15,279.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.17% of Omnicom Group worth $414,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 678,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,638 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $380,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $71,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,576.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $39,697.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,835.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE OMC) traded down 0.01% on Thursday, reaching $75.81. 401,490 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

