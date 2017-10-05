Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicell worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Omnicell by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OMCL. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) opened at 52.35 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.08 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $1,990,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 196,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,377.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter J. Kuipers sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $179,990.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,094 shares of company stock worth $9,094,791. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

