Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 597,138 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.59 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 40.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

