Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 213,381.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,699,000 after buying an additional 4,824,555 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

In related news, VP Howard Freedman sold 14,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $661,808.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,156,604 shares of company stock worth $52,810,309 in the last 90 days. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ OLLI) opened at 46.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

