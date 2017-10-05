Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Holdings Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,117 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Old Republic International Corporation worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International Corporation by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 723,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 64.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE ORI) opened at 19.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Republic International Corporation had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Old Republic International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Republic International Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Old Republic International Corporation Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

