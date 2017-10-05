Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ OKTA) traded up 2.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,806 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $532.59 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. Okta has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.64.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a United States-based independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees. It also connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. The Company offers products, such as Okta information technology (IT) Products and Okta for Developers.

