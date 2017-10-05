Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. (OCRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary compounds to treat acute and chronic orphan liver diseases. Ocera Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tranzyme, Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ OCRX) traded up 5.01% on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 435,178 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $27.84 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Ocera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocera Therapeutics will post ($1.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ocera Therapeutics by 194.6% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 213,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Ocera Therapeutics by 50.6% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 376,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126,596 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocera Therapeutics Company Profile

Ocera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acute and chronic orphan liver diseases. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its clinical candidate, OCR-002, for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). OCR-002 is a molecule, ornithine phenylacetate, which functions as an ammonia scavenger.

