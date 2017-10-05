Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oasis Petroleum earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the energy producer an impact score of 44.9635104712461 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's rankings:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) traded up 1.37% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,633 shares. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.11 billion.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.41 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post ($0.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. UBS AG upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,185.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $96,338.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

