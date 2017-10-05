Nuvista Energy Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NVA)

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Nuvista Energy’s FY2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$9.25 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.71.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) opened at 7.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 64,500 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total value of C$406,995.00.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NuVista) is an exploration and production company, which is engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s primary focus is on Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin (Wapiti Montney).

