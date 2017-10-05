Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd (NZF) Stake Maintained by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC held its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd (NYSE:NZF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 382,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,255 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd (NYSE NZF) traded up 0.13% on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 102,842 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Crdt Opptys Fd Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain the United States territories.

