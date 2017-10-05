Numis Securities Ltd Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greencore Group plc (GNC)

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities Ltd in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Whitman Howard reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.75 ($4.08).

Shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC) opened at 188.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.47. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.13 billion. Greencore Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 274.27.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge purchased 25,000 shares of Greencore Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £46,750 ($62,010.88). Also, insider Kevin F. O’Malley purchased 19,500 shares of Greencore Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £38,610 ($51,213.69). Insiders have bought 89,500 shares of company stock worth $17,356,000 over the last three months.

Greencore Group plc Company Profile

Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.

