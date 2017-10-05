Numeric Investors LLC Sells 124,200 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH)

Numeric Investors LLC lessened its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124,200 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PRA Health Sciences worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 144.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In related news, VP Linda Baddour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $7,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $711,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000,000 shares of company stock worth $748,500,000 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) opened at 79.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.42.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.79 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization. The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

