Numeric Investors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Numeric Investors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 253.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/numeric-investors-llc-has-3-97-million-stake-in-mks-instruments-inc-mksi.html.

In related news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $83,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $935,105. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) opened at 96.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $96.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.