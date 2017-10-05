Numeric Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Freightcar America, Inc. (RAIL)

Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 1.70% of Freightcar America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAIL. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the second quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Freightcar America by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 204,022 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Freightcar America by 58.2% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 124,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freightcar America by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 89,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freightcar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAIL. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freightcar America in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freightcar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freightcar America in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Freightcar America in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Freightcar America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) opened at 20.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Freightcar America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a P/E ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Freightcar America had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freightcar America, Inc. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

