Nucor Corporation (NUE) Downgraded by Longbow Research

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $56.04 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.01.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NUE. BidaskClub raised Nucor Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Nucor Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE) opened at 56.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.54. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.30 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Nucor Corporation had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. Nucor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Nucor Corporation news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $158,163.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,110.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,495. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 568,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor Corporation

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

