Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Position Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,409,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,876,000 after purchasing an additional 380,536 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,690,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,992 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 6,914,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,550,000 after purchasing an additional 803,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 64,406.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) opened at 49.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

