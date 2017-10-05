NOVAN INC (NOVN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVAN INC (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Novan, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform for dermatology. The Company’s product candidates primarily include SB204, SB206, SB208 and SB414 which are in pre-clinical trial stage. It develops product through Nitricil technology(TM). Novan, Inc. is based in Durham, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOVAN INC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NOVAN INC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of NOVAN INC in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Shares of NOVAN INC (NASDAQ NOVN) traded down 1.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 28,905 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $86.15 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. NOVAN INC has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $30.90.

In other NOVAN INC news, Director John W. Palmour bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,736.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOVAN INC by 21.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NOVAN INC during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NOVAN INC by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

NOVAN INC Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform. The Company develops product candidates using its Nitricil technology, which enables the Company to engineer tunable new chemical entities (NCEs).

