Notis McConarty Edward Sells 960 Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its stake in shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Pepsico makes up approximately 1.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pepsico by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pepsico by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pepsico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pepsico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pepsico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pepsico in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pepsico in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pepsico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

In related news, CEO Indra K. Nooyi sold 340,449 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $39,635,072.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 733,315 shares in the company, valued at $85,372,532.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 41,489 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $4,844,670.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,840.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 898,164 shares of company stock worth $104,585,929. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) traded up 0.80% during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,742 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.76. Pepsico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 248% compared to the average volume of 1,616 put options.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Pepsico’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

