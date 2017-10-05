Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 2,503 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,540 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation comprises 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,904 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,114 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 175,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co now owns 146,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) traded up 1.39% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.73. 9,208,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $583.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.29 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microsoft Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,261,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $507,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,108,526 shares of company stock worth $515,879,974. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morningstar, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

