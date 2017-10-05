Northgate plc (NTG) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Northgate plc (LON:NTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.96) target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.96) target price on shares of Northgate plc in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Northgate plc from GBX 550 ($7.30) to GBX 575 ($7.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 497 ($6.59) target price on shares of Northgate plc in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northgate plc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 552 ($7.32).

Shares of Northgate plc (NTG) opened at 449.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 595.55 million. Northgate plc has a 12-month low of GBX 392.02 and a 12-month high of GBX 575.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 478.32.

In other Northgate plc news, insider Claire Miles acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,385.73). Also, insider Andrew Page acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of £126,600 ($167,926.78).

Northgate plc Company Profile

Northgate plc is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the light commercial vehicle hire business in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. The Company’s segments include UK, Spain and Corporate. The Company has a national network of approximately 80 branches across the United Kingdom and Ireland with a total fleet size of over 53,000 vehicles.

