Northern Trust Corp Has $62.04 Million Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 132,884 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 3.68% of Provident Financial Services worth $62,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 79.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFS. BidaskClub raised Provident Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) opened at 26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $83.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Inc is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas.

