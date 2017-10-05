Northern Trust Corp Has $59.31 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Grand Canyon Education worth $59,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 586.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 8.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 23.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

In related news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $105,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,840.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ LOPE) opened at 90.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post $3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

