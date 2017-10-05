Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,771 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Sun Communities worth $60,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,521,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,157,000 after buying an additional 316,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,100,000 after buying an additional 454,187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,903,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,308,000 after buying an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,665,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,532,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,399,000 after buying an additional 1,152,596 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $111,783.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $477,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,543,850.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,984 shares of company stock worth $1,301,796. 4.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE SUI) opened at 87.23 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.58 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 382.86%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

