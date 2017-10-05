Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,251,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,567 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.03% of Norfolk Souther Corporation worth $2,464,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) opened at 130.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.95 and a 12-month high of $133.81.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Souther Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Norfolk Souther Corporation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.56.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,927,619.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,895.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $281,271.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,531 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

