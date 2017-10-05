Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. BidaskClub raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.97. 925,235 shares of the company were exchanged. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.95 and a 52-week high of $133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,927,619.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,895.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $281,271.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

