Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Position Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nordson Corporation were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson Corporation alerts:

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ NDSN) opened at 121.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.35 and a 52 week high of $131.49.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.20 million. Nordson Corporation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Nordson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Nordson Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/nordson-corporation-ndsn-position-lowered-by-mt-bank-corp.html.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nordson Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Nordson Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.71.

In other news, VP James E. Devries sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $590,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,985.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.