Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.05% of The Michaels Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2,413.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 144,610 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 452,684 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,061,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ MIK) opened at 21.61 on Thursday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.91.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on The Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

