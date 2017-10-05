Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.91 Million Stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,894 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.27% of Oritani Financial Corp. worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 14,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oritani Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Oritani Financial Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Oritani Financial Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Oritani Financial Corp. news, EVP Thomas Guinan sold 23,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $371,793.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,689.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ ORIT) opened at 17.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $747.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

About Oritani Financial Corp.

Oritani Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oritani Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. The Bank operates in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential loans, residential commercial real estate loans, credit or grocery retail commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans.

