NiSource, Inc (NI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NiSource have gained higher than the industry it belongs to in the last 12 months. NiSource is benefiting from continued execution of its infrastructure investment strategy. NiSource will annually invest nearly $1.6–$1.8 billion in planned utility infrastructures from 2018 to 2020 and has identified long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion. The company is also working actively to reduce its carbon footprint by bringing down the coal usage. Despite investing in upgrade programs, NiSource Inc. faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. NiSource’s rising debt level amid increasing interest rates is another concern.”

NI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.72.

NiSource (NI) opened at 25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $52,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,115.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 454.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

