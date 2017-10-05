Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (LON:MIG) insider Nigel Melville bought 5,815 shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £5,989.45 ($7,944.62).

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (MIG) opened at 106.0000 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.08.

WARNING: “Nigel Melville Purchases 5,815 Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (MIG) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/nigel-melville-purchases-5815-shares-of-mobeus-income-growth-2-vct-plc-mig-stock.html.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, formerly Matrix Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, is a venture capital trust (VCT), investing primarily in established, unquoted companies. The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, arising both from the income generated by companies selected for the portfolio and from realizing any growth in capital.

