NIC (EGOV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NIC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.3938273124432 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Maxim Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of NIC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NIC (NASDAQ EGOV) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 563,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIC will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

