Nexthera Capital LP Increases Position in SteadyMed Ltd. (STDY)

Nexthera Capital LP increased its position in SteadyMed Ltd. (NASDAQ:STDY) by 6,579.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,227 shares during the quarter. SteadyMed makes up 1.0% of Nexthera Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nexthera Capital LP owned 1.43% of SteadyMed worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in SteadyMed by 37.9% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,916,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,766 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered SteadyMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SteadyMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

SteadyMed Ltd. (STDY) traded down 5.88% during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,046 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company’s market cap is $84.98 million. SteadyMed Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). SteadyMed had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a negative net margin of 3,179.76%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SteadyMed Ltd. will post ($1.56) EPS for the current year.

SteadyMed Profile

SteadyMed Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic product candidates. Its primary focus is to obtain approval in the United States for the sale of Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

