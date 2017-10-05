Nexthera Capital LP Increases Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS)

Nexthera Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for 4.0% of Nexthera Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nexthera Capital LP owned 1.27% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 242,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff bought 108,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $2,499,995.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) traded up 1.966% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.225. 84,181 shares of the stock traded hands. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company’s market capitalization is $727.89 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($3.10) EPS for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a dermatologist-led, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated drugs for the treatment of dermatological indications. The Company is also focused on the discovery and development of kinase inhibitors to treat inflammatory and immunological disorders and cancer.

