NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3,384.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,833,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,856,682,000 after acquiring an additional 36,747,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $83,603,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,851,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,642,000 after acquiring an additional 382,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,925,000 after acquiring an additional 336,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 567.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 313,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John W. Ketchum sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $4,467,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,167 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,385 shares of company stock worth $9,314,382. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) opened at 148.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average of $140.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.49 and a 52-week high of $151.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.9825 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

