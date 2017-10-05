NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

NJR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on NewJersey Resources Corporation from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on NewJersey Resources Corporation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered NewJersey Resources Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NewJersey Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) traded up 0.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,489 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.46. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51.

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. NewJersey Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $457.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. NewJersey Resources Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. NewJersey Resources Corporation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation by 12.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation during the first quarter worth about $210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewJersey Resources Corporation

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

