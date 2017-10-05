New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.29 Million Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 346.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,082 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.35% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSII. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,663,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,834,000 after buying an additional 305,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,772,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after buying an additional 269,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $145,492.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,640.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $30,065.09. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,031. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CSII) opened at 29.26 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $965.32 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $33.11.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

