New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.01 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of New York Community Bancorp worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) opened at 12.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.58. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.68.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $338.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. BidaskClub raised New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.75 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $11.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

