NeuroDerm Ltd. (NDRM) Shares Bought by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroDerm Ltd. (NASDAQ:NDRM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of NeuroDerm worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroDerm by 18.6% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 808,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroDerm by 55,181.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 372,473 shares during the period. Senzar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroDerm by 10.4% in the second quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroDerm by 13.6% in the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 327,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroDerm in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroDerm Ltd. (NASDAQ NDRM) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 141,341 shares. NeuroDerm Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company’s market cap is $1.02 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroDerm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NeuroDerm in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Capital downgraded NeuroDerm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised NeuroDerm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded NeuroDerm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeuroDerm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

About NeuroDerm

NeuroDerm Ltd. is an Israel-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, primarily Parkinson’s disease, as well as other CNS diseases. The Company’s Parkinson’s disease product candidates are drug-device combination products, with devices and varying levodopa (LD)/carbidopa (CD) or apomorphine concentrations and dosages.

