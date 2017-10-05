NetScout Systems (NTCT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NetScout Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8958826419842 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get NetScout Systems Inc. alerts:

NetScout Systems (NTCT) opened at 32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 165.23 and a beta of 1.60. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTCT. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/netscout-systems-ntct-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

In other news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $173,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.