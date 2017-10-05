Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX) Director Sells C$177,500.00 in Stock

Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX) Director François Biron sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00.

Shares of Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX) opened at 1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $547.28 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Nemaska Lithium Inc has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Nemaska Lithium from C$2.10 to C$2.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Nemaska Lithium Company Profile

Nemaska Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of hard rock lithium mining properties and related processing of spodumene into lithium compounds in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi Property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province; and the Sirmac Property, which comprises 24 mining claims covering an area of 1,101 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Chibougamau and southeast of the town of Nemaskain Quebec province.

