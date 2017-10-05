Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) opened at 7.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.57. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.13). Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts.

