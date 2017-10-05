Nationwide Fund Advisors Boosts Position in Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Semtech Corporation worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation by 74.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation by 515.4% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Semtech Corporation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Semtech Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Semtech Corporation in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Semtech Corporation news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $84,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc Pegulu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $38,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,957. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Semtech Corporation (SMTC) opened at 37.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. Semtech Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Semtech Corporation had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Semtech Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

