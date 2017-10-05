National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in a research note released on Wednesday. Mizuho currently has a $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.20.

Get National Health Investors Inc. alerts:

Shares of National Health Investors (NHI) traded down 0.964% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.575. The company had a trading volume of 88,438 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.922 and a beta of 0.56. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $81.21.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $69.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Health Investors will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Mizuho” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/national-health-investors-inc-nhi-receives-hold-rating-from-mizuho.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.69%.

In other National Health Investors news, insider Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $158,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $214,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $216,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.