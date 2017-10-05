National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) traded down 0.8660% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.6517. The stock had a trading volume of 82,107 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.9414 and a beta of 0.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $69.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 59.24%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 97.69%.

In other news, insider Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

