National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) Critical Contrast

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) and Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares National Beverage Corp. and Embotelladora Andina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage Corp. 13.38% 49.70% 32.30% Embotelladora Andina 5.67% 12.84% 5.08%

Risk and Volatility

National Beverage Corp. has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Beverage Corp. and Embotelladora Andina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage Corp. 2 1 0 0 1.33 Embotelladora Andina 1 0 1 0 2.00

National Beverage Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $85.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.38%. Embotelladora Andina has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of Infinity. Given Embotelladora Andina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embotelladora Andina is more favorable than National Beverage Corp..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Beverage Corp. and Embotelladora Andina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage Corp. $869.64 million 5.91 $189.51 million $2.50 44.15 Embotelladora Andina N/A N/A N/A $1.01 N/A

National Beverage Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina. Embotelladora Andina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage Corp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share. National Beverage Corp. does not pay a dividend. Embotelladora Andina pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of National Beverage Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Embotelladora Andina shares are held by institutional investors. 75.2% of National Beverage Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Beverage Corp. beats Embotelladora Andina on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Beverage Corp.

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets and sells a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products primarily in North America. The Company’s brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks and juices, and carbonated soft drinks in a range of flavors, including regular, sugar-free and reduced calorie options. In addition, the Company produces soft drinks for certain retailers, such as allied brands. The Company’s portfolio of Power+ Brands includes LaCroix, LaCroix Curate, LaCroix NiCola and Shasta sparkling water products; Rip It energy drinks and shots, and Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals and Mr. Pure juice and juice-based products. The Company’s carbonated soft drinks include Shasta and Faygo, iconic brands. The Company had, as of April 30, 2016, 12 production facilities located near metropolitan markets across the continental United States.

About Embotelladora Andina

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company. The Company produces, markets and distributes the Coca-Cola trademark beverages and brands licensed from third-parties throughout its franchise territories. It manufactures polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles primarily for its own use in the packaging of Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile and Argentina. In Brazil, it produces tea and juices for Leao Alimentos e Industria Ltda. It also distributes non-carbonated beverages in Brazil, such as tea, fruit juices, energy drinks, sport drinks and waters. It distributes beer in Brazil under the brands Amstel, Bavaria, Birra Moretti, Dos Equis (XX), Edelweiss, Heineken and Kaiser.

