Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Rating Reiterated by Cowen and Company

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:MYOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

MYOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences (NASDAQ:MYOV) opened at 14.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm’s market cap is $900.49 million. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $18.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 331.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 848,422 shares during the period.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders. Its main product candidate is Relugolix. Relugolix is an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist that binds to and inhibits receptors in the anterior pituitary gland.

