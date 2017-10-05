Mylan N.V. (MYL) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. set a $42.00 price objective on Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mylan N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Cowen and Company restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Mylan N.V. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan N.V. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mylan N.V. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mylan N.V. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. 11,211,385 shares of the stock traded hands. Mylan N.V. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.30. Mylan N.V. also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,562 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 461% compared to the average daily volume of 1,883 put options.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Mylan N.V. had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Mylan N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mylan N.V. will post $4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,661,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan N.V. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $5,098,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan N.V. by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 61,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan N.V. by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 610,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

