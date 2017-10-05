Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,796,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,649,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,866,000 after acquiring an additional 501,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,002,000 after acquiring an additional 388,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,087,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,239,000 after acquiring an additional 391,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $940,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,622.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $420,878.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $28,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $2,854,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) opened at 63.31 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

