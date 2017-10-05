Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,609 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 25.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $1,582,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,217 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE TAP) opened at 83.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.61. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

